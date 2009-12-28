Meth Lab Busted At Lodge In Fort Oglthorpe

FORT OGLETHORPE (WRCB) -- Police busted a meth lab at the Cloud Springs Lodge Monday.

Investigators say the suspects were using what they call the shake and bake method to manufacture methamphetamine in room 159 of the lodge.

The man who was renting the room is behind bars in Catoosa County. Carl Cash and his buddy John Wagner were arrested Sunday night and charged with numerous drug charges, including manufacturing, possessing and trafficking.

Kenny Nichols lives a few doors down. He says, "I've been here a good while, it's been quiet I didn't know there were cooking nothing down there. I didn't know anybody was cooking nothing besides a pot of beans around here."

One of the men had his fourteen year old son inside the room. The teen was released to his grandmother. Police say Cash and Wagner both have a history of criminal activity.