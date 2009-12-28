Chattanooga Beer Board Suspends License for Fatal Wreck Connection - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga Beer Board Suspends Business License for Fatal Wreck Connection

Update 12:30pm, February 4th

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The Chattanooga Beer Board voted to suspend the license for a local business.

On Thursday morning, a server from the Chattanooga Billiards Club testified that a fellow employee Jeremy Lane was among those drinking after the bar closed in the early morning hours of  December 23rd. Lane is charged in the hit and run death of Susan Wood as she walked to work at Unum that morning.

On Thursday, beer board members voted 6-1 to suspend the beer license for the CBC for three days. That suspension starts in a week.

Update 3PM, January 12th

The accused hit and run killer, Jeremy Lane, faces a judge for the first time since the deadly crash on December 23, 2009.

The victim, Susan Wood, a Unum employee, was crossing 4th Street on her way to work, when police said Lane hit her and kept going.

One witness said she was on the phone with Lane when the incident happened.

Tuesday, a makeshift memorial sits at that intersection where Woods lost her life.

According to police testimony after the accident, Lane called police and said he had been carjacked.

After further questioning, officers said Lane's story didn't add up. At the time they said Lane smelled strongly of alcohol.

Tuesday, Wood's husband, Matthew Wood, said the loss of his wife has been challenging, but community support has helped him carry on.

Judge Christine Sell placed Lane back into custody and doubled his bond.

Lane's attorney says he now he must prepare for the trial.

 

Update January 12th

 

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A judge doubled the bond for Jeremy Lane, the accused drunk driver who hit and killed a Unum employee.

That accident happened two days before Christmas as Susan Wood was crossing a downtown Chattanooga street.  Police say she was trying to walk to work around 7am when Lane hit her and kept going. Lane then allegedly parked his car at a North Chattanooga apartment complex and walked away to later call police, claiming he was carjacked 

Hamilton County Sessions Court Judge Christine Sell doubled Lane's bond and officers took him back into custody. Judge Sell bound his case over to the Hamilton County Grand Jury.   Bond is now set at:

  • $300,000 vehicular homicide
  • $10,000 DUI
  • $10,000 Leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death

December 28th

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Doves fly in honor of Susan Wood, as friends gathered Monday to remember the woman that touched so many lives.

Wood was killed two days before Christmas by an accused drunk driver, 24-year-old Jeremy Lane.

The Unum employee crossed the street around 7am when Lane hit her and kept going.

He later told police he was carjacked, but after further questioning, confessed to hitting Wood and fleeing the scene.

Monday friends paid their respects as they walked her casket to its final resting place.

Those in attendance tell us wood was always smiling, and looking to do something good for others. Now friends say supporting her family is the best way they can repay her.

In the midst of sadness, family and friends held on to Susan's memories.

When news of Susan's death reached employees and friends many said their hearts immediately dropped.  Monday they put the tragic moments behind them in hopes to uplift a family in mourning. 

An active parent at Ganns Middle Valley Elementary School, the principal said Wood was a bright spot in her life and in the lives of others around her.

Friends tell Eyewitness News they will always remember wood for the good she did for others.

Wood is survived by a husband who also worked at Unum and two children ages 9 and 11.

