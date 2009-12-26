Man Shot at Chattanooga Bar - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man Shot at Chattanooga Bar

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE 6PM

A Christmas party was coming to an end at the 45th Street Lounge in Alton Park when police said Marcus Boston, refusing to leave, pulled a knife on the club owner, 50-year-old Michael Knox.

Knox told officers Boston drank too much that night and became unruly as the party let out around 2AM.

Boston was taken to Erlanger and treated for his injuries.

Knox was arrested because his gun wasn't registered, but claims the ordeal was self-defense.

Saturday our camera was there as Knox returned to the bar to clean up inside.

Declining to comment on camera, Knox said off camera 23-year-old Boston should not have been in the bar in the first place.

The sign posted outside, reads "All patrons must be at least age 25."

Police say this isn't the first time Boston has had a run in with the law.

The owner tells Eyewitness News there was security present at the party that night and that in the three years of owning the business he has not had any problems.

Now charges are pending against both parties.

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The owner of a Chattanooga bar says he shot a man in self defense.

Police say the shooting happened at 2:30am Saturday at the 45th Street Lounge located at 210 West 45th Street. The owner of the bar, Michael Knox, 50, shot a customer who was refusing to leave and reportedly pulled a knife.

 The victim, Marcus Boston, 23, was transported by EMS to Erlanger for treatment of his non-life threatening gunshot wound to the neck. He told investigators he didn't want to prosecute for the incident.

 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:46 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:46:22 GMT
    ( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More

  • NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:46 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:46:03 GMT
    (Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...(Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More

  • Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

    Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:34:54 GMT

    Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    More

    Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.