Man Shot at Chattanooga Bar

UPDATE 6PM

A Christmas party was coming to an end at the 45th Street Lounge in Alton Park when police said Marcus Boston, refusing to leave, pulled a knife on the club owner, 50-year-old Michael Knox.

Knox told officers Boston drank too much that night and became unruly as the party let out around 2AM.

Boston was taken to Erlanger and treated for his injuries.

Knox was arrested because his gun wasn't registered, but claims the ordeal was self-defense.

Saturday our camera was there as Knox returned to the bar to clean up inside.

Declining to comment on camera, Knox said off camera 23-year-old Boston should not have been in the bar in the first place.

The sign posted outside, reads "All patrons must be at least age 25."

Police say this isn't the first time Boston has had a run in with the law.

The owner tells Eyewitness News there was security present at the party that night and that in the three years of owning the business he has not had any problems.

Now charges are pending against both parties.

