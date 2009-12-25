Three Vehicle Crash on Hixson Pike

HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB) -- The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was called to the 6600 block of Hixson Pike Friday afternoon at 3:45 p.m. on a traffic crash involving three vehicles.
Investigators say Kevin Rose, 23, was driving north bound on Hixson Pike in a 1992 Cadillac Seville and crossed the center line. He struck a 2002 Saturn operated by Shirley Hairston, 80, who then lost control of her vehicle striking a 2005 Cadillac occupied by James and Teresa Headrick of Soddy Daisy.
Dallas Bay Fire Department personnel pulled Hairston from the wreckage of her car. Paramedics transported Hairston to Erlanger Hospital with serious injuries to her lower body.
James Headrick was also transported to Erlanger Hospital by Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services where he was treated and released. Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in the crash.
