Last Minute Shoppers Pack Stores

Chattanooga (WRCB) -- It's the most wonderful time of the shopping year, or possibly the most dreadful.

Latasha Battie spent her day at Target on Gunbarrel Road hoping to find the perfect gifts for 5 children, aisles over, Ed Baker started shopping and says he could not have picked a better time to do it.

The National Retail Federation says nearly 42 million Americans decided to take the last minute shopping trip this week, while less than 10-percent completed their shopping by today.

As retailers hope to regain revenue during the crippling economy, the NRF says this year may not bring the holiday sales back into the black.

The economy is also forces many families to focus on budgeting.

As the countdown to Christmas is nearing it's final hours, many store hours will be a lot more forgiving than year's past.

Retailers are staying open later to help everyone get what they need.