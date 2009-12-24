All Tennessee Vols academically eligible for bowl

Associated Press - December 24, 2009 2:05 PM ET

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - All Tennessee scholarship players will be academically eligible to participate in the Dec. 31 Chick-fil-A Bowl.

The Volunteers wrapped up their fall semester on Dec. 10, and a Tennessee spokesman says none were declared ineligible after final grades were reported.

Coach Lane Kiffin says he stresses to the Vols that if they don't focus on their academic responsibilities they won't be allowed to participate in football, something he acknowledges is many players' top priority.

Tennessee travels to Atlanta on Friday afternoon to begin preparations to face No. 12 Virginia Tech in the Chick-fil-A Bowl.

