All Tennessee Vols academically eligible for bowl - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

All Tennessee Vols academically eligible for bowl

Associated Press - December 24, 2009 2:05 PM ET

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - All Tennessee scholarship players will be academically eligible to participate in the Dec. 31 Chick-fil-A Bowl.

The Volunteers wrapped up their fall semester on Dec. 10, and a Tennessee spokesman says none were declared ineligible after final grades were reported.

Coach Lane Kiffin says he stresses to the Vols that if they don't focus on their academic responsibilities they won't be allowed to participate in football, something he acknowledges is many players' top priority.

Tennessee travels to Atlanta on Friday afternoon to begin preparations to face No. 12 Virginia Tech in the Chick-fil-A Bowl.

Copyright 2009 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.