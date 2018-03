CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The Salvation Army served Christmas Eve brunch to more than 200 homeless people Thursday.

Organizers say they wanted to share a little Christmas cheer with these people who are so often ignored.

Jon-Phil Winter with the Salvation Army says "Christmas is fun for most people, but for some it's not a good time. Some people it just reminds them of what they don't have rather than getting something so we just want to remind them that they are considered and that they are loved."

The Salvation Army says it's important that they "practice what they preach" and show the love of God at Christmastime.