Tennessee gets $1.8 million for broadband initiative

Associated Press - December 24, 2009 4:15 AM ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The state will receive $1.8 million in federal stimulus funds for broadband mapping and planning.

The money will go to Connected Tennessee, the organization that helps accelerate the availability of broadband in the state. The group will use the money to provide the state with a comprehensive map of existing broadband service.

State officials said about half the state's geographic area is underserved for broadband, representing about 10 percent of Tennesseans.

Gov. Phil Bredesen said expanding access to high-speed Internet services is key to economic development in today's environment.

