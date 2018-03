CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) --A truck flipped over on Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga. The accident happened just before 11am and the vehicle hit cars at an auto dealership.

Our Callie Starnes sent in this picture. She says rescue workers freed the driver, a woman, from the vehicle. The driver appeared responsive. However, she was seen pulling a neck brace from her neck as paramedics rushed her to the waiting ambulance.

According to the owner of Wholesale Import Cars, Russell Webster, her truck hit five vehicles on his lot before it came to rest on its side. Total damage is estimated to exceed $100,000.

Webster says this is the fourth wreck in eight years at his car lot but none of the previous crashes were this severe.

No word yet on what caused the accident.