Georgia to get 1 of 15 broadband access grants

Associated Press - December 24, 2009 5:04 AM ET

ATLANTA (AP) - The Commerce Department will award Georgia millions in federal funding for broadband mapping and planning.

The state is among 15 getting the funds under the agency's state Broadband Data and Development Grant Program. The program is funded with stimulus funds and is intended to increase broadband access and use. The $2.2 million award will be distributed over a 2-year period to the Georgia Technology Authority.

Last week, Vice President Joe Biden visited North Georgia to announce $33.5 million in federal funding that part of the state under a program designed to expand broadband access to rural areas across the country.

