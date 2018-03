Associated Press - December 23, 2009 8:25 PM ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - George Jones' classic recording "He Stopped Loving Her Today" is to be featured in the Library of Congress' historical archives.

The 1980 hit has been chosen the No. 1 country song of all time by several surveys.

Since 2002, the Library of Congress has named a limited number of recordings each year to the National Recording Registry for preservation.

The song, written by Bobby Braddock and Curly Putman, is about a man's enduring love for a woman until he dies. It was the Country Music Association's single of the year in 1980.

Copyright 2009 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.