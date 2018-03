SODDY DAISY (WRCB) -- The Soddy Daisy High School Band is getting ready for its trip to Pasadena.

They will march in the Tournament of Roses Parade New Year's Day.

The band is flying but their instruments and luggage are going ahead of them.

Tuesday, band members got all their bags packed and ready to go.

As photographer Lee Broome shows us, it's taking an 18-wheeler to get everything an entire band will need for the parade in California.