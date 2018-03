Updated Dec. 30.

The Chattanooga Salvation Army surpassed its $349,000 Red Kettle Campaign goal. Because of your giving, the organization raised more than $385,000. The money is used to provide Christmas assistance to children and senior through its Angel Tree program.

It has happened again, there's been another large donation in a Salvation Army Red Kettle.

$1800 was dropped into a kettle at the Fort Oglethorpe Wal-Mart. We caught up with volunteers sorting through the cash at the Chattanooga hub on McCallie Avenue.

And it helps the Salvation Army reach its goal of $350,000. As of this afternoon, they were within 97 percent of that goal.