Coal Ash Lawsuits Filed

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Hundreds of people sued the Tennessee Valley Authority for damages before the one-year deadline to file personal injury claims related to the huge coal ash spill at Kingston.

With the deadline Monday, court clerks said 20 more federal lawsuits were filed in Knoxville, most of them seeking damages for multiple plaintiffs.

TVA has filed motions that contend the nation's largest public utility as a government entity is immune from such damage claims.

John Agee of Clinton is among attorneys with clients seeking damages. Agee said Tuesday that instead of a court fight, some sort of administrative agency should be set up to deal with the claims from the Dec. 22, 2008 spill and continuing cleanup at the coal-fired plant about 40 miles west of Knoxville.

