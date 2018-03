JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) - East Tennessee State University will have a special commencement ceremony Wednesday for those unable to attend this past weekend due to snow.

More than 500 graduates were able to attend Saturday, but there are 1,300 in the graduating class.

Dr. C. H. Charlton, pastor of Friendship Baptist Church in Johnson City and an associate professor at Northeast State Community College, will again deliver the keynote address.

The ceremony will be at 2 p.m. at the ETSU/Mountain States Health Alliance Athletic Center.

Johnson City received 4 to 6 inches of snow beginning Friday.

