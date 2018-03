RINGGOLD (WRCB) -- Ringgold firefighters were busy with an early morning fire.

It was a cold Tuesday morning to fight a fire but the firefighters were out in full force battling the blaze. The good news to report there were no injuries and the owner was not home.

Although many times house fires this time of year are caused by faulty heaters and Christmas displays, this fire is still under investigation.

Steve Quinn, Ringgold Fire Department, says "The entire second story was destroyed. We were able to save a lot of personal items. The backside of the house will be considered a total loss.

It took Ringgold firefighters about thirty minutes to get everything under control. Once again no injuries.