CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB)--Voices of Lee was voted off in the semi-finals of NBC's new show The Sing Off.

The Finale opened with the three final groups singing "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" by U2. Voices of Lee went on to sing "Stand By Me" by Ben King. Their final song was by Natasha Beddingfield with Voices of Lee providing back up. Voices of Lee's swan song was "So Long, Fair well" from the Sound of Music.

The finale also featured performances by Smokey Robinson and ten time Grammy winner Bobby McFerrin. Judges Nicole Scherzinger and Ben Folds also preformed. With a special performance by Boys II Men.

The Beelzebubs and Nota went on to the final round.