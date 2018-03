The homeless and the people who work to help them remembered those who have died over the last year.

Thirty members of the homeless community died in 2009. So today, the Chattanooga Community Kitchen held a memorial service and read each of their names out loud.

"Today is a very special day for us," said Bro. Ron Fender, Outreach Case Manager for the kitchen.

Each person was also recognized with an empty tray at the table, recognizing the space that person would have occupied.