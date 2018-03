Demand for real Christmas trees is up this year locally. The president of the Tennessee Growers Association says his business is the best ever!

Art Landrigan owns Arcy Acres Tree Farm in Pikeville. He says sales are up 40 percent from last year.

And the owner of Kittle Christmas Tree Farm in Ringgold, Ga says his business is so good, people are buying trees he hadn't planned to sell until next year.

This is good news, since sales were down last year 14 percent nationally.