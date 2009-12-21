East Ridge Burglary Suspect Struck By Car

EAST RIDGE (WRCB) -- Police in East Ridge say their pursuit of a burglary suspect ended when he was hit by a car.

Officers responded Monday afternoon to 3218 Gleason Drive Apartment 27 to investigate reports of an attempted burglary. During the course of this investigation Officers say they found 18 year old Arterious Harris trying to hide in the rear seat of a vehicle.

Police say they struggled with Harris when officers tried to taze Harris but he ran into a wooded area. That chase eventually lead to Gleason Drive where the suspect ran into a passing vehicle while trying to cross the street. Harris was transported to Erlanger Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Harris will be charged with Attempted Aggravated Burglary, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Evading Arrest. He is also a suspect in several other burglaries in the area and more charges are expected to be filed.