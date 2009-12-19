Arrest Made in Weekend Double Murder - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Arrest Made in Weekend Double Murder

Ivan Davis Ivan Davis
Aric Moses Aric Moses
Jackie Wilson Jackie Wilson

UPDATE TUESDAY DECEMBER 22ND

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga police arrest a man, charging him in this weekend's double murder.

Twenty-two-year-old Ivan Davis is accused of shooting Aric Moses and Jackie Wilson to death. Their bodies were found in a SUV at 3400 Vinewood Street.

Police found Davis leaving 1702 Olive Street and arrested him without incident. He has been charged with first degree murder.

DECEMBER 19TH

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A man and woman were killed while sitting in an SUV on Vinewood Drive late Friday night.

Police received a call of shots fired shortly after 11:00 p.m. in the area of 3400 Vinewood Drive. They found 31-year-old Aric Moses and 28-year-old Jackie Wilson dead inside, shot multiple times.

According to Police Spokesperson Jerri Weary, "Evidence was collected at the scene but no witnesses were located. Investigators are seeking more information on what led up to the event."

According to Hamilton County Court Records, Aric Moses had a number of arrests on his record. He had previous arrests and charges of DUI, drug possession, theft, assault and burglary.

Police have made no arrests and have no suspects. If you have information, it could lead to a $1,000 reward. Call Crime Stoppers at 423-698-3333. Your call can be confidential. Crime Stoppers can assign you a "number" to receive your reward cash so that no one will ever know your name.

