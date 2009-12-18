Bob Elmore Publishes Book About Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Chattanooga resident Bob Elmore publishes book about his life in Chattanooga.

The 180 page book, entitled "A Funny Thing Happened on My Way to the National Cemetery", relates funny things Elmore experienced growing up in "The Great Depression" and how he won World War II (with the help of only 16 million, plus the British and the Russians). The book has chapters on Jaycee civic projects and emphasizes how Elmore benefited from volunteer work, both by being a volunteer and by utilizing volunteers for community service. Many of Elmore's embarrassing moments are revealed, like the time he was accused of shooting down one of our own B-26 bombers over Germany.

Elmore is retired CEO of the Chattanooga Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and radio/TV personality. Elmore's popular television shows "Backyard Safari" and "Discover Chattanooga" and radio shows "Scenic Center Safari" are featured with several pages of pictures.

The book is priced at $14.95 but is being sold for $10.00 in softback, $20.00 in hardback. They are available at the Bicentennial Library downtown, Wally's (on McCallie), Senior Neighbors, The Racket Club, and the Brainerd Trophy Shop.

All proceeds go to the Chattanooga Area Historical Association. For More Information call 629-1366