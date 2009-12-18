Bob Elmore Publishes Book About Chattanooga - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Bob Elmore Publishes Book About Chattanooga

Posted:

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Chattanooga resident Bob Elmore publishes book about his life in Chattanooga.  

The  180  page  book, entitled "A  Funny  Thing  Happened  on  My  Way  to  the  National  Cemetery",  relates  funny  things  Elmore experienced  growing  up  in  "The  Great  Depression" and  how  he  won  World  War II  (with  the  help  of  only  16  million, plus  the  British  and  the  Russians).  The  book  has  chapters  on  Jaycee  civic  projects  and  emphasizes  how Elmore  benefited  from  volunteer  work, both  by  being  a  volunteer  and  by  utilizing  volunteers  for  community  service. Many  of  Elmore's  embarrassing  moments  are  revealed, like  the  time  he  was  accused  of  shooting  down  one  of  our  own  B-26  bombers  over  Germany.

Elmore is retired  CEO  of  the  Chattanooga  Area  Convention  and  Visitors  Bureau  and  radio/TV  personality. Elmore's  popular  television  shows "Backyard  Safari"  and  "Discover  Chattanooga"  and  radio  shows "Scenic  Center  Safari"  are  featured  with  several  pages  of  pictures.

The  book  is  priced  at  $14.95  but  is  being  sold  for  $10.00  in  softback,  $20.00  in  hardback.  They  are  available  at  the  Bicentennial  Library  downtownWally's  (on  McCallie)Senior  NeighborsThe  Racket  Club, and  the  Brainerd  Trophy  Shop.

All  proceeds go  to  the  Chattanooga  Area  Historical  Association. For  More  Information  call  629-1366

