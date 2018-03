CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The Salvation Army is still behind in its fund-raising efforts through the red kettle campaign.

So Friday, Chattanooga Mayor Ron Littlefield came out to the Wal-Mart on Signal Mountain Boulevard to ring the bell and encourage people to give generously.

The mayor says the Salvation Army is one of the most effective organizations in our community.

He encourages everyone to help the Salvation Army reach its goal of $349,000 this year.

Bell ringers will be out through Christmas Eve.