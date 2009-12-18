Scottsboro Man Accused in Girlfriend's Murder

SCOTTSBORO, AL (WRCB) -- Scottsboro police have arrested a man in the death of his girlfriend.
Michael Bunch of Scottsboro is accused of murdering Lisa McBride Harper.
Her body was found in a wooded area in neighboring Marshall County.
Bunch was arrested yesterday without incident.
Police say he and Harper had been dating for three years.
Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.More
Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.More