Convergys Bringing Jobs to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Good news for those looking for a job. Convergys Corporation says it will bring new jobs to Chattanooga, thanks to new business from a client in the telecommunications industry.
The Convergys Contact Center on Brainerd Road is looking for 40 new employees to provide customer service support. Paid training for these positions will begin in early January.
If you are interested contact Convergys for more information.
