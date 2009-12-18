Prostitution Sting in Dalton - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Prostitution Sting in Dalton

DALTON (WRCB) --  Police in Dalton acted on complaints that women from out of town were performing prostitution in their city and arrested several women. After conducting an investigation, officers on Thursday night set up a sting at a Dalton motel, making six arrests.

Undercover officers arranged to meet women at an area motel. After prices for sex were negotiated, the women were arrested on prostitution charges.

Arrested on one charge each of prostitution were:

  • Nicole Kelly of 100 N. Brown Ave. Apartment 16 in Terre Haute, Indiana
  • Tierney Williams of 1508 N. Hill Street in Griffin
  • Amanda Marshall of 279 Jonathan Street in Scottsboro, AL
  • Keiona Hills of 3900 Memorial Drive Apt. D-222 in Decatur.

 Also arrested during the operation were Corey Moore of 5740 Rally Court in Rex, GA on a charge of pimping and LaShawna Moore of 5656 Highway 53 in Tony, AL on a charge of conspiracy to commit prostitution.

