Police say Dalton Burglary Suspect Caught in the Act

DALTON (WRCB) -- Dalton Police Department arrested a man they say was caught escaping from a house he broke into.

Officers took into custody 45-year old Ernest Perez on Thursday afternoon after responding to a call of a burglary in progress at 303 Tibbs Road. Perez was charged with four counts of burglary. Investigators believe Perez broke into the house at approximately 4:00 PM, but he was interrupted when the residents returned home. He tried to escape through a window but was tackled by one of the residents outside and held until police officers arrived. He was not armed.

Police say Perez is also suspected in burglaries that occurred Wednesday night at two homes on Tibbs Road as well as a burglary off of Crow Valley Road at the Ashton Woods townhomes on the night of December 14th. The only items taken in the Tibbs Road incidents were jewelry and money. Investigators were able to recover the stolen property. These incidents remain under investigation.