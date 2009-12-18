Georgia Northwestern Players and Coach Help Feed the Hungry

LAFAYETTE, GA (WRCB) -- Georgia Northwestern players and their coach help stock the shelves at a Walker County, Georgia food bank.

The Mustangs will put their perfect 3-0 record to the test on the road in Carrollton versus West Georgia Tech Saturday. But Head Men's Basketball Coach David Stephenson, and his team have put a local food bank first on their Christmas List this week.

Stephenson and Georgia Northwestern freshman, Kyle Wilson, stopped at the Care Mission in LaFayette, Georgia to make a donation of non-perishable items to the food pantry portion of the ministry. "The team felt like they wanted to be able to give something back to the community," said Stephenson. "These players see neighbors, friends, and even some of their own family suffer throughout the year. They wanted to take action."

Kendra and Deon Phillips help coordinate the efforts of the mission open to the public in Walker County. The Care Mission started in 2006.