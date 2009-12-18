Georgia Northwestern Players and Coach Help Feed the Hungry - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Georgia Northwestern Players and Coach Help Feed the Hungry

Posted: Updated:

LAFAYETTE, GA (WRCB) --  Georgia Northwestern players and their coach help stock the shelves at a Walker County, Georgia food bank.

 The Mustangs will put their perfect 3-0 record to the test on the road in Carrollton versus West Georgia Tech Saturday. But Head Men's Basketball Coach David Stephenson, and his team have put a local food bank first on their Christmas List this week.

 Stephenson and Georgia Northwestern freshman, Kyle Wilson, stopped at  the Care Mission in LaFayette, Georgia to make a donation of non-perishable items to the food pantry portion of the ministry. "The team felt like they wanted to be able to give something back to the community," said Stephenson. "These players see neighbors, friends, and even some of their own family suffer throughout the year. They wanted to take action."

Kendra and Deon Phillips help coordinate the efforts of the mission open to the public in Walker County. The Care Mission started in 2006.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:35 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:35:01 GMT
    ( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More

  • NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:34 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:34:49 GMT
    (Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...(Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More

  • Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

    Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:34:54 GMT

    Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    More

    Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.