North Chattanooga Among "Best Comeback Neighborhoods" - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

North Chattanooga Among "Best Comeback Neighborhoods"

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Southern Living Courtesy: Southern Living

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Another national magazine is singing the praises of Chattanooga. In the recent edition of Southern Living magazine, North Chattanooga comes in #2 on the Top 10 list of neighborhoods that have turned around for the better.

A portion of the article reads:

We've scoured the South to find these neighborhoods that were once down on their luck but are now resurging with community pride.

"Not long ago most people couldn't find North Chattanooga," says Mike Thompson, who grew up in the neighborhood. "They ignored this side of the river and this neighborhood was falling apart." The first surge of renovations in North Chattanooga coincided with the transformation of the downtown riverfront from an industrial port into a destination. In 1993, the reopening of the Walnut Street Bridge as a walkway to the NorthShore provided the catalyst for even more people to rediscover the neighborhood.


Case in point: Mike and his wife, Karen, rescued an 1890s Victorian-style house just before the first wave of neighborhood improvements. As they've restored their home, fellow renovators have snatched up ornate Victorian houses and small bungalows around them. "I've seen North Chattanooga reborn," says Mike. "It has great architecture and new parks, and I've counted 25 restaurants within a 20- minute walk." 

To read the feature on North Chattanooga, click here.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:46 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:46:22 GMT
    ( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More

  • NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:46 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:46:03 GMT
    (Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...(Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More

  • Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

    Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:34:54 GMT

    Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    More

    Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.