BRADLEY COUNTY (WRCB) -- Two people will appear in Bradley County court Friday for manufacturing meth.

Bradley County authorities say a traffic stop on Peach Orchard Hill Road Thursday afternoon uncovered the components of meth used in the "shake-and-bake" manufacturing process.

Following discovery of meth chemicals in the vehicle, patrol deputy Marshall Hicks notified BCSO's Drug Enforcement Unit. Two detectives responded along with the Southeast Tennessee Methamphetamine Task Force and a mobile clean-up unit.

Joshua C. Hooper, 31, of Cleveland, and Carrie Burson, 21, of Riceville, were each charged with initiation of the meth manufacture process and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were arrested and taken to the Bradley County jail.