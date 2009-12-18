State safety officials embrace lights on campaign

Associated Press - December 18, 2009 4:15 AM ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - State officials say Tennessee drivers can take a stand against impaired motorists by turning their headlights on throughout the day Friday.

It's the national "Lights on for Life Day." Department of Safety Commissioner Dave Mitchell said it's an easy way to spread awareness of the dangers of drunken driving.

In 2008, 327 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes in Tennessee. They were 32 percent of the state's 1,043 traffic fatalities.

Tennessee law allows fines of up to $1,500 and a maximum of 12 months in jail for first time DUI offenders. Multiple offenders can be sentenced to jail for up to six years and could be fined up to $15,000.

