One Arrested For Convenience Store Stabbing

Dalton, GA (WRCB)--Woman arrested after she stabbed a man in a convenience store.

The Dalton Police Department arrested Kelly Welch, 33, of 902 Avenue E, after officers were called to the ABC Convenience Store at 1002 Underwood Street. Welch was charged with aggravated assault after she stabbed the victim in the leg with a knife. The victim was transported to Hamilton Medical Center with wounds that weren't considered life-threatening.

Welch apparently has had an ongoing disagreement with the victim over the victim not visiting their child. Officers say that when she was told the victim was in the store, she went to the store, entered, and stabbed him in the leg while he was playing a video game. She then tried to flee the store and threw the knife into the woods behind the store. She was arrested by responding officers, and the knife was recovered. This incident remains under investigation.