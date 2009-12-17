Fain, Watts Get Principal Assignments

By David Carroll

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- As two East Ridge elementary schools prepare to unite, the principals of the schools have received their assignments for the 2010-11 school year.

William "Will" Fain, currently principal at McBrien Elementary, will return to the lower school at Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences on July 1, 2010. McBrien will close at the end of the current school year, and most of its students will attend the new East Ridge Elementary School, now under construction near the current school on John Ross Road.

Fain has been principal at McBrien since July 2009. He began his career at East Lake Elementary in 1995, becoming a consulting teacher at Barger Academy and East Brainerd Elementary in 2002. He moved to McBrien in 2005 as Assistant Principal and was Associate Elementary Principal at CSAS in 2008-09.

In a message to parents, CSAS upper school principal Barbara Jordan wrote, "We are very excited to welcome Mr. Fain back to our CSAS family in the role of principal. Like you, we know this will bring stability and a commitment to academic excellence in our lower school."

Stability has been a concern for many CSAS elementary parents. The school has had six principals in the past five years, including Sylvia Drake who is now serving as interim principal.

Sharon Watts, now in her tenth year as principal at East Ridge Elementary, will continue in that position when the new school opens in August 2010.