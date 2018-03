Dalton, GA (WRCB)--The Dalton Police Department's Traffic Unit is on scene on Centennial Parkway outside Autumn Court Apartments, investigating a call of a pedestrian hit by an SUV.

The 21-year-old victim was riding a skateboard on Centennial Parkway when he was hit by a Ford Explorer. The victim was transported to Hamilton Medical Center where he was to be transported via LifeFlight to another hospital. His condition is not known and his name is not being released at this time. The driver of the car left the scene on foot, and the Dalton Police Department Traffic Unit is currently investigating.