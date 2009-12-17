The Giving Tree Helps Families in Need

UPDATE FRIDAY DEC 18th

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- With a down economy, many people are asking for help to provide Christmas for their families.

Friday, the United Way's Giving Tree store opened for needy families to come in and get gifts.

The Giving Tree provides toys to families who didn't meet the deadline for other charities in the area.

The Giving Tree will accept applications for people who need assistance through Monday. All you have to do is call 2-1-1.

And they're asking anyone who can donate new toys to bring them by the United Way offices on Market Street by Monday as well.

THURSDAY DEC 17TH

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Our friends with the United Way are making an emergency call for toys for their Giving Tree.

See the details released to WRCBtv.com:

We need more new toys for our Giving Tree program, or we may run out. Since we're the program of last resort, we don't want that to happen!

Several deliveries of new toys fell through at the last minute, so we're calling on all our friends in the media to get the word out to our supporters in the community that we need new toys for these families.

Donations can be made on Friday, December 18, from 8:30 a.m. To 5 p.m. At the United Way offices at 630 Market Street, at the corner of 7th and Market. Call United Way at 423-752-0300 for more information.