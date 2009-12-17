$22 Million Owed to City of Chattanooga in Storm Water Fees

UPDATE 10:49 AM

From Callie Starned via Twitter: Sen. Corker's rep here typing away on her bberry...taking notes for Bob? No other legislators represented today, a sore subject w/committee.

UPDATE 10:42 AM

From Callie Starnes via Twitter: City attorney called in to referee committee meeting. Statute of limitations won't allow city to collect delinquent fees past 5 yrs.

THURSDAY DECEMBER 17TH 10:30AM

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Eyewitness News has learned that the city of Chattanooga is owed $22 million in storm water fees.

Details revealed in a committee meeting are that $14 million of that amount is in unpaid storm water fees and $8 million in late fees assessed on 17,000 customers.

Channel 3 Eyewitness News Reporter Callie Starnes is reporting the meeting of the Committee to Study Stormwater Fees. We'll have more information as it becomes available.