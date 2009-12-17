December 17, 2009 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

GUEST SEGMENT: BUILDING A STRONG MARRIAGE

The Tiger Woods saga continues to be one of the most talked about stories around the world. What started from a car accident after Thanksgiving has led to a parade of women coming forth and claiming they all had relationships with the golfing great. While there has been lots of speculation about whether his marriage can survive, this brings us to our topic today. Why does this happen? What can you do to prevent it in your marriage? And steps to a strong marriage. Our guest was Julie Bumgardner from First Things First. We talked about things all couples can do. Julie also said that couples who survive infidelity often go on to have an even stronger marriage, because they don't take anything for granted and work harder

-BE CONSIDERATE

-BE SUPPORTIVE

-HAVE HUMOR

-KEEP UP YOUR APPEARANCE

-FIGHT FAIR

FIRST THINGS FIRST

firstthings.org

 

