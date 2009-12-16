Voices Of Lee Finish Third in NBC's Sing Off - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Voices Of Lee Finish Third in NBC's Sing Off

UPDATE: Dec. 21 11:43 pm --

The Voices of Lee made it to the final three of NBC's "The Sing Off." They sang "So Long, Farewell" from the Sound of Music as their swan song.

The group was one of 8,000 chosen for the show. The Voices of Lee made it to the Top 3. And overall, the group took home third place, which is quite an accomplishment. Eyewitness wants to congratulate the Voices of Lee!     
    

CLEVELAND (WRCB)--Voices of Lee from Lee University has made it into the final round of NBC's show The Sing Off.

The "Voices of Lee" survived two more eliminations NBC's "The Sing Off" Wednesday night and they are now headed for the show's finale.

The group impressed the judges with their Beatles medley. Then made it through a final elimination singing Michael Jackson's "Man In The Mirror".

Now, their fate is in your hands. Your vote could help them win it all. The winning group will receive $100,000 and a Sony recording contract.

There are three ways to vote.. Call 1-877-674-6403, Text the number 3, to 3-3-0-8-8, or online at www.nbc.com/sing-off. If you prefer one of the other two groups, you can find their voting information at the NBC link.

Voting ends Sunday at 9:00 a.m. You can vote up to ten times using each method, for a total of 30 votes.

The live finale is Monday at 8:00 p.m. on WRCB Channel 3.

