Three Arrested For Theft In Ider, Alabama

Marion County, TN (WRCB)--Marion County Sheriff's Office arrested three people in connection with a burglary in Ider, Alabama.

In the early morning hours of December 10, a burglary occurred at Frankie's Store in Ider on Highway 75. Approximately $3,500 in cash was taken, in addition to several cartons of cigarettes.

Around 9:00 that morning, Marion County, Tennessee, investigators encountered a vehicle driving erratically and pulled the vehicle over. There were three individuals in the vehicle: two juveniles and one adult. The officers also observed cartons of cigarettes strewn all over the vehicle.

They contacted several area departments, including Ider Police Department, to see if any break-ins had been reported. After determining that the three individuals were linked to the Ider store break-in, Marion County officers took them into custody.

The two juveniles, both of Decatur, were released by Marion County officials to their parents, and the adult, identified as Brian Vincent Gephart, 23, of Decatur, was extradited to DeKalb County from Tennessee. Gephart was charged with Burglary 3rd Degree and Theft of Property 1st Degree. Warrants for Burglary and Theft were obtained on both juveniles as well. Gephart remains in jail on $45,000 at this time.

It appears at this time that one of the suspects may have been to the Ider area before and may have targeted this particular store. Most of the money taken has been recovered. The incident remains under investigation.