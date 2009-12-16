Falcons Player Apologizes to Team and Owner

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) - Jonathan Babineaux says he is sorry "for being a distraction" to his Atlanta Falcons teammates as he faces a felony marijuana possession charge.

In a brief statement before Wednesday's practice, Babineaux said he is embarrassed and apologized to his family and teammates. The defensive tackle also apologized to coach Mike Smith, Falcons owner Arthur Blank and fans.

He said he couldn't talk about the arrest and did not answer questions.

The apology came one day after the release of a Gwinnett County police report which stated Babineaux told officers he was smoking marijuana while driving with a friend on Thursday night. Police said they found about 1 1/2 ounces of the drug in Babineaux's car.

