Falcons Player Apologizes to Team and Owner - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Falcons Player Apologizes to Team and Owner

Posted: Updated:

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) - Jonathan Babineaux says he is sorry "for being a distraction" to his Atlanta Falcons teammates as he faces a felony marijuana possession charge.

In a brief statement before Wednesday's practice, Babineaux said he is embarrassed and apologized to his family and teammates. The defensive tackle also apologized to coach Mike Smith, Falcons owner Arthur Blank and fans.

He said he couldn't talk about the arrest and did not answer questions.

The apology came one day after the release of a Gwinnett County police report which stated Babineaux told officers he was smoking marijuana while driving with a friend on Thursday night. Police said they found about 1 1/2 ounces of the drug in Babineaux's car.

 

(Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.