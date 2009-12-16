Tasing Incident at Parkridge Hospital

UPDATED NOON WEDNESDAY DEC 16TH

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Police have identified the Brainerd man tasered by officers at Parkridge Hospital before he could be treated. 40-year-old James Mitchell became combative and irrational in the emergency room of Parkridge Hospital after being taken in for treatment.

Officers were talking with Mitchell when he began speaking irrationally. The officers tried to calm and reassure him when he became combative. CIT officers tasered Mitchell four times before they were able to gain control of him. The first two attempts failed because they didn't penetrate his clothing. Afterward, medical staff from Parkridge administered medication to help calm him. He is currently undergoing mental evaluation.

Mitchell's condition is currently listed as stable.

WEDNESDAY DEC 16TH

