Report: Officer involved in Buckner tasing was justified

A police report says the security guard involved in the incident, Shane Webb, was justified.

Officer shane webb used taser three times on Edward Buckner, when other methods did not work.

The medical examiner ruled the tasering did not cause buckner's death.

And, investigators ruled officer web followed policy during the incident.

Update Dec. 23: Buckner's family has hired an attorney to try to sort out the details of Edward's death. The attorney tell Eyewitness News he is meeting with Erlanger in hopes of finding answer's about Buckner's death.

So far, the family has not filed a lawsuit.

The Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office released autopsy results today in the death of Edward Lamar Buckner.

Buckner was the Erlanger Hospital patient involved struck by a taser fired by Erlanger officer Shane Webb.

Dr. James Metcalfe's results read in part as follows: "This 53-year-old male died as a result of bilateral pulmonary emboli, due to deep vein thrombosis of right leg. In my opinion, the taser event did not cause the death or make a significant contribution to the death."

