Heater Starts Duplex Fire, No Injuries

Chattanooga, TN (WRCB)--No injuries were reported in connection with a duplex fire but the Red Cross had to help two families with overnight accommodations.

The Chattanooga Fire Department received the alarm at 2:46 p.m. Friday and responded to 2810 E. 46th Street with several fire companies.

When Engine 9 arrived on the scene, smoke was showing from one side of the duplex. Lt. Evan Rose said the firefighters had to force their way inside and made a quick interior attack on the fire. The firefighters had the fire out in about 15 minutes, containing most of the fire damage to the master bedroom, where the fire appears to have started.

No one was home in the unit with the fire. However, as firefighters were putting out the fire, other firefighters found a man in the adjacent duplex unit watching his television. He apparently was unaware of what was happening next door.

Lt. Rose said the power had to be disconnected to both units, so the Red Cross was called in to provide assistance to a total of 12 residents from both units. The cause of the fire will be ruled accidental. Lt. Anthony Moore with the Fire Investigation Division said a dresser was placed too close to a wall heater and it eventually ignited into flames. The dollar loss was estimated at $5,000.

With the arrival of cold weather, Fire Chief Randy Parker reminds residents to use the three foot rule when using heaters. That is, keep anything that will burn at least three feet away from wall heaters, portable space heaters and similar heating appliances