Heater Starts Duplex Fire, No Injuries - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Heater Starts Duplex Fire, No Injuries

Posted: Updated:
This is a photo of the wall heater that started the fire. This is a photo of the wall heater that started the fire.

Chattanooga, TN (WRCB)--No injuries were reported in connection with a duplex fire but the Red Cross had to help two families with overnight accommodations. 

The Chattanooga Fire Department received the alarm at 2:46 p.m. Friday and responded to 2810 E. 46th Street with several fire companies. 

When Engine 9 arrived on the scene, smoke was showing from one side of the duplex.  Lt. Evan Rose said the firefighters had to force their way inside and made a quick interior attack on the fire.  The firefighters had the fire out in about 15 minutes, containing most of the fire damage to the master bedroom, where the fire appears to have started. 

No one was home in the unit with the fire.  However, as firefighters were putting out the fire, other firefighters found a man in the adjacent duplex unit watching his television.  He apparently was unaware of what was happening next door.

Lt. Rose said the power had to be disconnected to both units, so the Red Cross was called in to provide assistance to a total of 12 residents from both units.  The cause of the fire will be ruled accidental.  Lt. Anthony Moore with the Fire Investigation Division said a dresser was placed too close to a wall heater and it eventually ignited into flames.  The dollar loss was estimated at $5,000.

With the arrival of cold weather, Fire Chief Randy Parker reminds residents to use the three foot rule when using heaters.  That is, keep anything that will burn at least three feet away from wall heaters, portable space heaters and similar heating appliances

  • NewsMore>>

  • Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:35 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:35:01 GMT
    ( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More

  • NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:34 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:34:49 GMT
    (Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...(Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More

  • Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

    Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:34:54 GMT

    Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    More

    Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.