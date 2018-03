CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Employees and executives at Unum continued a decade old tradition Friday morning by delivering a tractor trailer load of toys to the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults.

These gifts will go to children and adults who simply don't have the resources to make Christmas happen for their families.

Teams of Unum employees adopt clients and shop for the gifts and wrap them.

There are still 23 clients who need to be adopted, contact the Partnership of Families, Children and Adults for details.