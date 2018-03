HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB) -- Friday was the last big drive for Hamilton County's Caring Cops toy drive.

Bearman and Ken from our radio partner U-S 101 did their show from the sheriff's department, urging folks to come out and donate.

School resource officers throughout the county have also been collecting toys for the drive, and organizers say this year, more than ever, every little bit helps.

All of the toys and money donated during the drive goes to the Forgotten Child Fund.

Local law enforcement also deliver toys during the Santa Train on Christmas Eve.