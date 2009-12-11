Man Hit and Killed by Minivan on Hwy 58

Hamilton County, TN (WRCB) -- Brian Stewart wants to know why Tennessee Garcia's daily trip to his grocery store turned in to a fatal scene after 86-year-old Garcia was hit by a minivan Thursday night.

Police said he probably died on impact, for Stewart, the reality of Garcia's death has not sunk in.

Disbelief and shock are the emotions Stewart describes after seeing emergency crews tending to Garcia on the side of the road.

He lived here at this home across the street.

We knocked on the door to see if anyone else was home, but we are told he lived alone.

Police said Garcia was struck trying to cross Hwy 58 after the sunset.

We are told the driver of the minivan may not have seen him because Garcia was wearing dark clothing.

It is also an area Stewart said is often known for speeding.

The posted speed limit is 55, he said some fly by in excess of 70 miles or more.

Police said speed is not a factor in this accident.

Stewart last saw Garcia cutting a tree limb from his back yard. Though 86-years old, he was known as a handy man and took on many projects around his yard.

Stewart said Garcia was one of a kind.