CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Some local students were rewarded for their hard work for Share Your Christmas.

The headmaster and principal of Silverdale Baptist Academy promised students, if they raised more food this year than last year, they'd shave their heads.

And the students came through. Last year, they raised about 9100 pounds of food. This year, they raised more than 10,990 pounds of food.

We want to thank them and all of you who donated.