Mysterious Donor Leaves Big Kettle Gift

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- An anonymous donor gave 35 hundred dollar bills Thursday at the same location as last year's generous donations at the  Walmart on Battlefield Parkway.   A year ago, someone donated $4300 then $2300.

"This donation is remarkable and serves as proof that greater Chattanooga area continues to be a caring and giving community," states Mayor Ron Littlefield.  "I am proud to be chairman of this year's Kettle Campaign.  Thank you to everyone who has contributed so far and I encourage everyone to continue to support The Salvation Army this holiday season."

The Salvation Army staff came together to count the kettle money like they do every day, however, this time it was different than any other day.  Dionne Jennings, Salvation Army's Christmas Assistant, found in her kettle several one hundred dollar bills.  "How incredible that someone would give such a significant donation! This will go a long way."  

The Salvation Army Red Kettle donations go to help those in need of assistance during the holidays and into the New Year.  This year's Red Kettle goal is $349,000.00 for the Chattanooga and Cleveland areas.  

Donations are still needed in order to meet the need this Holiday Season.  Donations can be made through the red kettles, on-line at www.CSArmy.org, or mailed to 822 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga, TN, 37403.  Volunteers are also still needed to ring the bells and sort Angel Tree gifts for families in need.  For more information please contact Kimberly George, Director of Development and Marketing for The Salvation Army at 423-756-1023.  

