NASHVILLE (WRCB) -- Do you have "True Grit? Here is a casting call for a remake of the John Wayne classic. There are searching for an unknown teenaged girl to play the lead.

Here is the information:

MOVIE CASTING NOTICE!

PARAMOUNT PICTURES IS SEEKING:

12-16 YEAR OLD GIRLS

FOR THE LEAD IN A NEW COEN BROS FEATURE FILM

"TRUE GRIT"

SHOOTING SPRING 2010.

NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY

SEEKING GIRLS FOR THE ROLE OF "MATTIE ROSS":

14 year old Mattie is a simple, tough as nails young woman. Her steely nerves and straightforward manner are a shocking contrast to the way women behaved in the early century. She's possessed of true grit and plenty of determination. Enough so, that she insists on going with 2 marshals to hunt down the killer of her father.

We are looking for a Caucasian girl who's tough, strong and tells it like it is.

We are open to all looks!

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12th, 2009

10:00am- 5:30pm

Sheraton - Downtown

623 Union St.

Nashville, TN 37219

* Bring current photo to leave with us

* Only one parent/guardian should accompany you

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Writer-Directors Joel and Ethan Coen "would love, love, love to find somebody unknown," says Casting Director Rachel Tenner, who worked with the Coens on "A Serious Man, "Burn After Reading" and "No Country for Old Men," which won the Best Picture Oscar in 2008.

"Any girls with an instinct to try should come and give it a shot."

Additional notes: Do not make the mistake of trying to appear like or imitate Kim Darby (who played Mattie Ross in the original film). The film's publicist states, "We are looking for a tough girl who is tough, strong and tells it like it is." The Casting Directors are looking for real (scrubbed down, no make-up), "gritty" girls. Preferably the kind that ride horses, get dirty & speak their mind. They are not looking for theatrical "model" types. Rodeo girls (who ride & rope) are a plus. Not looking for pageant queens.

This film is a remake of the western that earned john Wayne his Academy Award as one-eyed sheriff Rooster Cogburn in 1969. In the Coens' screenplay, "True Grit" will be told from the point of view of Mattie Ross. The movie will begin in 1928, at a point when Mattie tells how she avenged her father's murder back in 1873, when she was only 14 years old.

Story: "True Grit" tells the story of Mattie Ross, who is just fourteen years of age when a coward going by the name of Tom Chaney shoots her father down in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and robs him of his life, his horse, and $150 in cash money. Mattie leaves home to avenge her father's blood. With the one-eyed Rooster Cogburn, the meanest available U.S. Marshal, by her side, Mattie pursues the homicide into Indian Territory.

Attending an Open Call is highly encouraged & the best way to meet one of of the Casting Directors in person. However, if this is impossible, please email us for alternatives.

"True Grit" is shooting in New Mexico and Texas and is slated to begin March 20, 2010.

THERE IS NEVER A "FEE" TO AUDITION. Any such claim is fraudulent and should be reported at once.