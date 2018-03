A Cohutta, Georgia man is dead after crashing head on into another vehicle Thursday night.

The Georgia State Patrol tells us it happened just before 10 pm on Cohutta Beaverdale Road when James Coble, 46, lost control of his vehicle. When he over-corrected, he struck another car head on.

Coble died at the scene and the driver of the other vehicle was flown to Erlanger. Their injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.

At this time, speed and alcohol appear to factors in the accident.